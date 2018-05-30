UPTU UPSEE Results 2018 declared, check upsee.nic.in; counseling to start from June 25

NEW DELHI: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Wednesday declared Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) Results 2018 on its official website: upsee.nic.in.

AKTU had conducted the UPSEE 2018 on April 29, 2018.

Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates had enrolled themselves for the UPSEE examination seeking admission to the first year of B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD and BFA in the Engineering, Technical and Pharmacy Colleges/Institutions across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Those who had appeared for UPSEE 2018 can now download their result from the official website: https://upsee.nic.in

Steps to check UPSEE 2018 Result

-Log on to the official website - https://upsee.nic.in

-Click on ‘UPSEE 2018 Result’ tab given at the end of the homepage

-Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit

-Download your result and take a printout for further reference

UPSEE counselling 2018 process will start from June 25, 2018 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.