Uri terror attack: NIA sends Letter Rogatory to Pakistan; request includes DNA of one terrorist

Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a formal request to Pakistan to cooperate with the probe into Uri terror attack, as per a media report.

According to India Today, the NIA has sought Pakistan's response on seizures made after the attack.

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist are believed to have carried out the deadly attack on September 18 last year.

The media group quoted sources as saying that the request contains details of medicines, clothes, shoes, and DNA of one of the terrorists (identified as Abu Anas).

The identity of three other terrorists has not been established as yet.

India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Pakistan.

However, a top officer told the media house that LR is mere symbolism as Pakistan never cooperates.

Heavily-armed terrorists had stormed an Army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 18 jawans.

Located barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and some 70 km from Srinagar, administrative base of 10 Dogra was subjected to the brazen attack at around 5.30 am.