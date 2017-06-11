close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Uri terror attack: NIA sends Letter Rogatory to Pakistan; request includes DNA of one terrorist

NIA has sent a formal request to Pakistan to cooperate with probe into the Uri terror attack.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:53
Uri terror attack: NIA sends Letter Rogatory to Pakistan; request includes DNA of one terrorist
File photo

Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a formal request to Pakistan to cooperate with the probe into Uri terror attack, as per a media report.

According to India Today, the NIA has sought Pakistan's response on seizures made after the attack.

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist are believed to have carried out the deadly attack on September 18 last year.

The media group quoted sources as saying that the request contains details of medicines, clothes, shoes, and DNA of one of the terrorists (identified as Abu Anas).

The identity of three other terrorists has not been established as yet.

India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Pakistan.

Uri terror attack: How four Pakistani terrorists scaled electrified fence at the LoC
MUST READ
Uri terror attack: How four Pakistani terrorists scaled electrified fence at the LoC

However, a top officer told the media house that LR is mere symbolism as Pakistan never cooperates.

Heavily-armed terrorists had stormed an Army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 18 jawans.

Located barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and some 70 km from Srinagar, administrative base of 10 Dogra was subjected to the brazen attack at around 5.30 am.

 

TAGS

Uri terror attackUriNIALetter RogatoryPakistanLoCJammu and Kashmir10 DograArmy camp

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Farm crisis because of central policies: RSS-affiliated BKS
India

Farm crisis because of central policies: RSS-affiliated BKS

Involve RWAs, traders&#039; associations to make International Yoga Day mass movement: Centre to states
India

Involve RWAs, traders' associations to make Internatio...

NDRF base comes up in Delhi, to respond to bio, nuke attack...
India

NDRF base comes up in Delhi, to respond to bio, nuke attack...

James Comey boosted case for obstruction charges against Donald Trump: Legal experts
AmericasWorld

James Comey boosted case for obstruction charges against Do...

Qatar crisis issue may turn to global problem: Turkish PM Binali Yildirim
WorldAsia

Qatar crisis issue may turn to global problem: Turkish PM...

Integrated command among three forces must happen: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
India

Integrated command among three forces must happen: Army Chi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video