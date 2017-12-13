US channel claims 'Ram Setu' is man-made, BJP says its stand vindicated

New Delhi: A US-based science channel today claimed that the 'Ram Setu' between India and Sri Lanka is man-made, prompting the BJP to say that the finding has reaffirmed the party's stand on the issue.

A jubilant BJP further said that the findings of the US channel have reaffirmed its belief in the existence of Lord Ram.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress has always been apologetic when it came to respecting Hindu religion. I wish once and for all this debate (on Ram Setu) is settled. We should respect Ram Setu and no damage should be done to it," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

His cabinet colleague and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the UPA government for an affidavit in the Supreme Court which had questioned the belief among Hindus that the land bridge was built by Lord Ram to reach then Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, as depicted in the epic Ramayana.

"Those who filed the affidavit should explain now. The research has supported what the BJP has been claiming all along...The Setu is part of our cultural heritage," Prasad told reporters here.

In a promo for its upcoming show, the channel quotes an archaeologist that the rocks on top of sand pre-date the sand.

Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017

The channel claimed that the bridge may have been built by humans and may not be a natural formation.

"This is what the BJP has been saying all along," Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said here.

The BJP, Goyal said, is not apologetic about its love for Lord Ram and for the party functionaries he was an ideal human being.

"A secular democratic framework allows each Indian to respect his religion. We are proud of our religion and we are proud of every religion in India," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)