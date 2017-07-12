US condemns 'cowardly' attack on Amarnath pilgrims, vows to fight terror

Washington: The White House on Wednesday strongly condemned the 'cowardly' attack on Amarnath pilgrims and said that US and India will continue to fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world.

In a statement, the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also said that an attack on religious freedom is an attack on the most fundamental right of liberty.

"The United States strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on religious pilgrims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on July 10. We extend condolences to the victims' families and the people of India. An attack on religious freedom is an attack on the most fundamental right of liberty. The United States and India will continue to fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world," the statement said.

Earlier, Mary K Carlson, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi had also tweeted her condemnation.

"We deplore the attack on Amarnath pilgrims and condemn all acts of terrorism. Deepest condolences to the families and all those affected," she had said, as per IANS.

Condemnation against the Amarnath attack has continued to pour in from the international community.

While Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to her Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi, condemning the 'heinous' terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and reaffirming her country's support to India at this 'difficult hour', Nepal's foreign affairs ministry, in a release, also strongly denounced the terrorist attack and expressed its condolences.

Strongly condemning the terror attack targeting a bus of pilgrims, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said, "being enemies of civilisation and humanity, terrorists don't respect any religion and law but in order to disseminate terror and hate, they target sacred locations and civilians including women and children."

Afghanistan, which is at the front-line in the fight against terrorism, has always evinced its honesty and valor in counter-terrorism efforts, once again stressing on putting up a collective and earnest fight against terrorism through a unified strategy, a statement from the Afghan President's office said.

The UK's acting High Commissioner to India, Alexander Evans, also condemned the attack.

"The UK stands resolutely with India in the fight against terror," he tweeted.

In a message, Pavel Dorokhin, member of state duma and deputy chairman of India-Russia inter-parliamentary committee, said, "on behalf of all our deputies in the state duma, I convey our deep condolences on the terrorist attack in J&K yesterday. Russia stands united against terrorism and terrorism cannot be justified."

Dorokhin further said, "our joint efforts and unity in developing our cooperation will be the basis for ensuring security in Eurasia."

France sent out a message of solidarity. "France assures the people and authorities of India of its solidarity in face of terrorism. During their meeting in Paris on 3rd June this year, the French President and Modi, had declared counter- terrorism to be a priority of our strategic partnership," said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, as per PTI.

German Ambassador Martin Ney in his message said he strongly condemned the terrorist attack on behalf of his government. He also conveyed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Germany resolutely stands by India in the fight against terrorism and extremism," Ney said.

"As the G20 leaders just reaffirmed in Hamburg, we are resolved to tackle terrorism as a common challenge to the global community," he noted.

In a tweet, Norwegian Ambassador Nils Ragnar Kamsvag said, "Norway condemns cowardly Amarnath terror attack . Amarnath yatra represents faith and pilgrimage. Our condolences to the families.

The Embassy of Iran said in a release that it "condemns in the strongest possible words the Monday night terror attack on the Amarnath pilgrims." The embassy also extended condolences to the Indian government and families of victims.

