US listing of Pakistan 'vindication' of India's position on terror: Sources

New Delhi: The US listing of Pakistan among the nations and regions providing safe havens to terrorists is "vindication" of India's long-standing position on the menace of cross-border terrorism in its region, official sources said on Wednesday.

The reaction by sources came after the US State Department in its annual 'Country Report on Terrorism' listed Pakistan as one of the safe havens of terrorism.

The segments in South and Central Asia in the US State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 vindicate India's long-standing position on the menace of cross-border terrorism in our region, sources said.

The State Department in its report also said that terror groups like the LeT and JeM continued to operate, train, organise and fundraise inside the country in 2016.