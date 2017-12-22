US Navy Secretary meets Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

New Delhi: US Secretary of the Navy Richard V Spencer held wide-ranging talks with Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba to further boost bilateral naval cooperation besides pursuing common interests in the Indo-Pacific.

The US Embassy said cooperation between the two navies, shared commitment of both countries to the rule of law, freedom of navigation and free and fair trade were discussed in the meetings.

The US has been pushing for an important role by India in the Indo-Pacific region where China has been expanding its presence aggressively.

"The relationship between the United States and India is based on our shared values and desire to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and across the seas," the Embassy quoted Spencer as saying.

He said, "India is a model for peacefully resolving maritime border disputes and a strong provider of security. We look forward once again to joining the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force in the Malabar exercise to be hosted in the Pacific next year."

This is Spencer's first visit to India as Secretary of the Navy.