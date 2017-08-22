US President Donald Trump lashes out at Pakistan for sheltering terrorists, seeks bigger role for India

Columbia: Unveiling the long-awaited strategy for Afghanistan on Monday from the White House, US President Donald Trump hit out at Pakistan for sheltering terrorists and while seeking a bigger role for India in the war-torn country. Washington will no longer tolerate Pakistan and Taliban for offering safe havens to extremists, said Trump.

Accusing Pakistan of offering safe haven to `agents of chaos`, Trump said the country “has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists."

"Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan," he added.

On Monday, President Trump unveiled his new Afghanistan policy, taking ownership of America`s longest war in a first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief.

"Some day, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political sentiment that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan," he said.

"But nobody knows if or when that will ever happen," he added, before vowing that "America will continue its support for the Afghan government and military as they confront the Taliban in the field."

He further warned that a hasty exit from Afghanistan would create a "vacuum" that would benefit America`s enemies.

"We're open to possible political agreement with Taliban,” said the septuagenarian. "America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress."

"However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check. The American people expect to see real reforms and real results."