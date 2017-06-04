close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US recognises India as major defence partner: Defence Secretary James Mattis

The US recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi's indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 20:51

Washington: The US recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi's indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.

The US is exploring new ways to address new challenges as well from maritime security to the growing threat posed by the spread of terrorism in Southeast Asia, Mattis said in his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

"For example, we recognise India, the most populous democracy in the world, as a major defence partner. We did so in part out of respect for India's indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region," he said according to a Defense Department transcripts.

Mattis called upon all countries to contribute sufficiently to their own security.

"At the same time, we encourage them to actively seek out opportunities and partnerships with other like-minded nations as we do the same to sustain and maintain the peace. We will continue to engage closely with our partners, building on recent progress," he said.

Mattis said one of the top priorities of the Defense Department is to empower countries in the region so they can be even stronger contributors to their own peace and stability.

"The Pacific region countries represented here are obviously critical to strengthening and transforming the underlying security structure that has enabled tremendous regional prosperity. For we don't take that peace or prosperity for granted," he said. 

TAGS

United StatesIndiaUS Defence SecretaryJames MattisIndo-US ties

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Govt open to suggestions on cattle slaughter notification, not viewing it as prestige issue: Union minister Harsh Vardhan
India

Govt open to suggestions on cattle slaughter notification,...

Outrage and solidarity over 'cowardly' London att...
World

Outrage and solidarity over 'cowardly' London att...

For soldiers work is their religion: Army Chief Gen Bipin R...
India

For soldiers work is their religion: Army Chief Gen Bipin R...

Govt takes serious note of phone tapping of prominent Muslims during UPA rule
India

Govt takes serious note of phone tapping of prominent Musli...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani plays good samaritan; helps acciden...
Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani plays good samaritan; helps acciden...

Mulayam Singh Yadav mum on participation in Lalu Prasad&#039;s August rally in Patna
Uttar Pradesh

Mulayam Singh Yadav mum on participation in Lalu Prasad...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video