US sanctions won't be pressure on India-Russia defence deals: Nikolay Kudashev

Taking a jibe at the US, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday confirmed that the CAATSA sanctions will not be a pressure between the defence deals signed between India and Russia.

Ambassador Kudashev also added that during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the two countries discussed strategy to identify common priority areas and how to protect the trade relationship from unpredictable factors like CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).

The remark comes at the backdrop of President Donald Trump's comment saying India "will soon find out" about his decision on the punitive CAATSA sanctions. Under the CAATSA sanctions, which was amended early this year, only Trump has the authority for the presidential waiver to India on weapons deal with sanctions-hit Russia.

India last week inked a USD 5 billion deal to purchase S-400 Triumf air defence system from Moscow. The mega-deal was sealed in New Delhi during President Putin's visit for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ambassador Kudashev also hinted of more deals between the two countries as he said that within the next 2-3 months "you will see deals on frigates and Kalashnikovs". He further added that the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft is still on agenda and will be back soon. Ambassador Kudashev said that currently, India's priority is S-400 defence missile systems, frigates, helicopters, and assault rifles.

The signing of the air defence system deal came amidst the warnings by the US to New Delhi against buying the weapon system. The US administration is required under a domestic law, Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA to impose sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.