Utkal Express derailment: Prabhu directs CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by today

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday directed the Chairman Railway Board (CRB) to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by the evening, in connection with yesterday's Utkal Express derailment, which left 23 people dead and over 100 injured. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 12:34
Utkal Express derailment: Prabhu directs CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by today
File photo

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday directed the Chairman Railway Board (CRB) to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by the evening, in connection with yesterday's Utkal Express derailment, which left 23 people dead and over 100 injured. 

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Prabhu posted,"Will not allow laxity in operations by the Board. Have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day."

The Union Minister informed that 7 derailed coaches have been tackled. "Restoration is top priority. Seven coaches tackled. Also ensuring best possible medical care for the injured. Monitoring situation closely," the Railways Minister added.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Railways Commissioner (Safety) would be visiting the accident site to conduct the preliminary inspection. Talking to leading news agency IANS, Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena said that a terror angle has not been ruled out. 

On the other hand, all the trains on the Meerut line have been cancelled or diverted till 6 PM. As per the reports of ANI, affected rail route is expected to be cleared and traffic is likely to be restored by 7 PM today.

Rescue operations at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, where the Kalinga Utkal Express had derailed, concluded on Sunday morning, officials said.

At least 156 passengers were injured after 14 coaches of the train bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand derailed on Saturday evening in Meerut-Saharanpur Division in Uttar Pradesh.

So far 10 victims have been identified -- Sukhi Prajapati (Madhya Pradesh), Alok Sarkar (New Delhi), Vishnu Goswami (Gwalior), Rinki Kumari (Agra), Karishma (Saharanpur), Brijraj Pandey (Gwalior), Sumit Garg (Saharanpur), Rampal Singh Sharma (Muzaffarnagar), Vineet Mittal (Muzaffarnagar) and Braj Kumar Prajapati (Gwalior).

Efforts were underway to identify the others as well, the state government official told IANS.

The death toll is likely to rise further as at least 10 of the injured are in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies)

Suresh Prabhutrain derailmentUtkal Express derailmentMuzaffarnagarPuriHaridwar

