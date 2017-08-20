Utkal Express derailment: Trains on Meerut line cancelled, diverted; routes to be cleared by 7 PM

New Delhi: All the trains on Meerut line have cancelled and diverted till 6 PM on Sunday as the restoration work is underway at the site of the deadly Utkal Express derailment, where the death toll rose to 23.

As per the reports of ANI, the affected rail route is expected to be cleared and traffic is likely to be restored by 7 p.m. today.

According to a statement by the Northern Railway, General Manager R.K. Kulshrestha is personally monitoring the relief work at site and Addl. General Manager, Northern Railway Manju Gupta is observing medical assistance work in the hospital personally.

"In order to expedite the relief and rescue work of the derailed 18477 Puri - Haridwar Utkal Kalinga Express, Minister for Railway Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the relief and rescue work and he has directed Railway authorities to provide best possible medical assistance to injured passengers and all possible help to relatives and co-passengers of affected passengers," the statement read.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha along with Member Traffic, Railway Board and DG/Health Railway Services had visited the accident site last nighy and directed senior railway officials to ensure proper and timely relief and rescue work and provide best possible medical assistance to affected passengers.

Manju Gupta, Addl. General Manager, Northern Railway along with Senior Doctors is personally monitoring the medical assistance to injured persons in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar hospital.

A total of 97 passengers have been injured and 23 passengers reported dead in this unfortunate accident.

Out of 97 injured persons, 26 passengers are grievously injured while 71 have simple injuries.

Many injured persons have been discharged after providing first aid assistance. Injured passengers have been admitted to Meerut and Muzaffarnagar Hospitals.

Following the tragic incident, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakh for the kin of those who have been killed, Rs. 50 thousand for those who are seriously injured and Rs. 25 thousand for people with minor injured passengers of Utkal Express.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced compensation of Rs five lakh to the next kin of Odia passengers who lost their lives in the Puri- Haridwar Utkal Express derailment tragedy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations at Khatauli. He also deputed two ministers - Satish Mahana and Suresh Rana - to rush to the accident site to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the dead, Rs 50,000 to this injured.

(With inputs from agencies)