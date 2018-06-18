हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old boy run over by road roller, dies

AMETHI: A 14-year-old boy was killed and another seriously injured after they were run over by a road-roller in Amin village here, police said today. 

The accident took place last night while they were sleeping outside their house, they said.

Abid died on the spot while his cousin Shakil (13), who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, a police officer said.

He said a case was registered by the Gauriganj police and a search launched to apprehend the road-roller's driver.

In Pura Mangal village, a 19-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after a high-voltage wire fell on him, police said.

Villagers claimed that despite several phone calls to the electricity department, officials did not respond to the emergency.

They also blocked a road for several hours demanding action against power officials, police said. 

The protesters dispersed after the intervention of Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh.

The matter is being investigated, police said.
 

