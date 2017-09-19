close
Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl thrown off school building, dies

Days, after seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was brutally murdered inside the school in Gurugram, another student of a private school in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead inside the premises. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 06:36
The deceased identified as Neetu Chauhan was found lying on the ground of the Modern City Montessori School in a critical condition. The 16-year-old girl had gone to toilet, located on the third floor, and her classroom was on the first floor, students said. If reports are to be believed, Neetu died after falling off the third storey of the school building on Monday. 

Talking to news agency IANS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Malhotra said,"A profusely bleeding girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where she was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. 

Parents of the girl had lodged a police complaint against unknown persons, alleging that she was thrown off the third floor. After an autopsy, the body has been handed over to the family, Malhotra said.

Apprehending trouble from the parents of other students, the school management has locked down the school and gone untraceable. Police said the mobile phone of school's Principal Adya Tiwari was switched off since the incident.

The SSP said the matter had been referred to the District Magistrate and he, in turn, had deputed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOs) to probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Pradyuman ThakurNeetu ChauhanModern City Montessori SchoolUttar PradeshDeoria

