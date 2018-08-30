हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old lynched in Bareilly on suspicion of being buffalo thief; four arrested

Shahrukh, 20, was beaten to death on Wednesday night in Bholapur Hadoliya village under the Cantt police station area in Bareilly. He had come home from Dubai where he worked as a tailor.

In a shocking case, a youth was lynched in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on suspicion that he had stolen a buffalo, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing, said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

The victim along with three others had gone out when a group of locals caught hold of them, suspecting that they had stolen a buffalo. He was thrashed by the group while his associates managed to escape, police said. He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition and later succumbed to injuries.

Shahrukh worked in Dubai as tailor and had recently come home, Singh said.

According to the post-mortem examination, severe beating was the cause of death, the SP said. Both sides have lodged FIRs.

Shahrukh's brother has filed a complaint against 20-25 unnamed persons and three of his associates. The side which alleged buffalo theft have also lodged a case, the SP added. 

Uttar Pradesh

