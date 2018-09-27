हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 3 cops suspended after abusing, slapping woman for befriending Muslim man

Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meerut Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said further action will be taken following the findings of the investigation.

Uttar Pradesh: 3 cops suspended after abusing, slapping woman for befriending Muslim man

A day after three police personnel were suspended in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abusing a Hindu woman for befriending a Muslim man, the police on Wednesday said that an investigation in the case and a departmental inquiry is underway. Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meerut Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said further action will be taken following the findings of the investigation.

Singh said, "Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of the investigation."

Reacting to the incident the woman who was slapped and abused said she was sitting and studying with the man when members of Bajrang Dal came inside the room. They then locked up the woman in a room and thrashed the man. The men then asked for the identity card of the woman and further taunted them by saying 'how will you get married? He's Muslim, you're Hindu'.

The woman and the man denied such allegations but soon after the police reached the spot and took them to the police station. They were put in separate vehicles and the police even misbehaved with her. The police personnel asked the woman and her family to file a rape complaint against the man but they refused.

"We were sitting and studying when members of Bajrang Dal came, locked me up in a room and beat him (the man) up. They asked me for an ID and taunted us saying 'how will you get married? He's Muslim, you're Hindu'. We said there's nothing like that. Police reached later and put us in separate vehicles. They misbehaved with me. In the police station, a woman asked me to file a rape complaint against him. My family and I refused," said the woman.

Earlier on Tuesday, three police personnel, including a woman constable were suspended after a video of them abusing and slapping a Hindu woman for being friends with a Muslim man went viral in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the police personnel including a female constable were heard using harsh language on the woman and also resorting to physical violence. Furthermore, the lady constable was heard asking the woman why she befriended a Muslim.

The video has caused widespread criticism among Twitterati, who has lambasted the police for their remarks and misbehaviour with the woman.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh policeUP Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close