Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 6 people beaten up for opposing harassment

The injured persons, including two women, were admitted to a local hospital, police said.

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Six people were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after they protested against the harassment of a woman, police said .

The incident took place in the Vilayat Nagar area last evening, they said.

They said a case was registered at the Bhopa police station and the matter is being investigated. 

