Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: After alleged neglect by several hospitals, woman gives birth on roadside

In a shocking incident, a woman gave birth on the roadside at Bhinga area of Shravasti district in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after being allegedly referred several times from one hospital to another. 

The husband of the woman, Sunita, alleged that the hospital they first went to, referred her to the Shravasti district hospital from where they were sent to a hospital in Bahraich district and then to another in Lucknow.

"When my wife felt the labour pain, I took her to a hospital in Sirsiya via ambulance. However, they referred my wife to the district hospital. Later on, when we reach the district hospital in Bhinga, they also asked me to take her to a hospital in Bahraich. However, I didn't have enough money. My wife had to deliver the baby on road," Sunita's husband Ramesh told news agency ANI.

The District Magistrate of Shravasti district, Deepak Meena said he has ordered an inquiry in the case. A probe committee has also been formed. "We have got to know that a woman gave birth to a child on roadside. We have asked for an inquiry in this case. If anyone is found guilty, then that person will be punished," Meena told ANI.

