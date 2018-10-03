हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Another case filed against Rewari gangrape main accused

According to the police, a month ago, the victim had gone to the village fields to take the feed for the cattle. 

Nearly a month after the gangrape of a student in Rewari, another victim has registered a complaint against the main accused in the case, Nishu Phogat, of attempting to rape her, according to the police on Wednesday. 

According to the police, a month ago, the victim had gone to the village fields to take the feed for the cattle. While she was working, Nishu came from behind, grabbed her against her wishes and tried to rape her. He then fled from the spot after threatening to kill the woman if she told anyone.

The woman out of fear and concern for the lives of her family didn't tell anyone anything. But after the minor student raped by Phogat came forward, this victim too gathered courage and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered against Phogat in several cases, including threatening to murder, besides others. An inquiry into the matter is already underway.

A 19-year-old woman in Rewari was gangraped by three people in September.

On September 17, Nishu, one of the main accused in and two other arrested persons – land owner Deen Dayal and medical practitioner Dr Sanjeev – were sent to five-day police custody.

The Haryana Police on September 16 had arrested one of the three accused in the gang-rape case of in Rewari. The owner of the field, where the crime took place, and the doctor who first attended to the victim, were also arrested by the police.

Two more accused – Army jawan Pankaj and Manish – are absconding. Police have released the photographs of these two in the public domain. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked people not to shield such criminals.

"Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them," said Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.
 
The 19-year-old victim, who was on her way to coaching class, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

Nishu was involved in planning and organising the whole crime, confirmed the police. He called Deen Dayal to ask for a room on the field. Medical practitioner Sanjeev, the first to attend to the victim, was also contacted by Nishu.

The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.

