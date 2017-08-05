close
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad begins probe into 'leak' of secret Army info to detectives

Some personnel posted in the office were being interrogated and some documents have been taken into possession along with computers and pen drives.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 10:27

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has received some intelligence input that secret information related to the Indian Army was allegedly being handed over to detectives from the SDM Sadar office in Jhansi, an official said on Saturday.

"A probe has been initiated in this connection," IG ATS Aseem Arun said.

Some personnel posted in the office were being interrogated and some documents have been taken into possession along with computers and pen drives.

Further action would be taken based on the evidence, he said.

So far no arrest has been made, he said, adding that a team led by ATS sub-inspector K M Rai was investigating the matter.

