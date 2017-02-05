close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint rally in Kanpur today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:25
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint rally in Kanpur today

Kanpur: With an aim to drum up support for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are expected to hold joint rally in Kanpur on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SCAM' jibe, saying that 'A' and 'M in the acronym stand for BJP President Amit Shah and Modi.

Akhilesh addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh, hours after PM Modi attacked his political rivals, saying 'SCAM' stood of Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Addressing an election rally in Meerut, PM Modi had said, "The BJP's fight is against scam. Do you know what 'SCAM' stands for? It is 'S' for Samajwadi Party, 'C' for Congress, 'A' for Akhilesh and 'M' for Mayawati."

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:20

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.