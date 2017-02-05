Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint rally in Kanpur today
Kanpur: With an aim to drum up support for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are expected to hold joint rally in Kanpur on Sunday.
Earlier, on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SCAM' jibe, saying that 'A' and 'M in the acronym stand for BJP President Amit Shah and Modi.
Akhilesh addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh, hours after PM Modi attacked his political rivals, saying 'SCAM' stood of Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
Addressing an election rally in Meerut, PM Modi had said, "The BJP's fight is against scam. Do you know what 'SCAM' stands for? It is 'S' for Samajwadi Party, 'C' for Congress, 'A' for Akhilesh and 'M' for Mayawati."
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!