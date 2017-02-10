close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav sacks minister for contesting on RLD ticket

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:32
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav sacks minister for contesting on RLD ticket

Lucknow: Ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sacked Minister of State for Higher Education Sharda Prasad Shukla for contesting on an RLD ticket.

Considered close to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the minister was denied ticket by the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), after which he chose to contest on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket from Sarojininagar constituency in the state capital.

As Akhilesh Yadav recommended his sacking, Governor Ram Naik accepted the decision and Shukla was immediately relieved of his charge.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:32

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.