Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will win 202 seats, says latest poll survey

New Delhi: A poll survey has predicted that BJP will win the crucial electoral battle of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Times Now-VMR survey, the BJP will win 202 seats in the 403-member assembly.

BJP will register victory with a voteshare of 34 per cent. Noteworthy, BJP had won 155 seats in 2012 UP elections.

SP-Congress alliance to get 147 seats

According to Times Now-VMR survey, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will bag only 147 seats.

The alliance will secure 31 per cent of the voteshare, says Times Now-VMR survey.

BSP

Mayawati-led BSP will win only 47 seats with a voteshare of 24 per cent.

Others

The others which include Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will get 11 per cent of voteshare and 7 seats.

Akhilesh as CM

According to the survey, Akhilesh Yadav is the most popular chief minister face in the state with 39 per cent support.