Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi to address poll rally in Aligarh today

Aligarh: In a bid to garner support for BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely address a poll rally in Aligarh on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, in his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after polls were announced, PM Narendra Modi alleged the corrupt he had "robbed" with note-ban have ganged up to bring him down and targeted the SP-Congress alliance, saying the two parties which abused each other till recently are now locked in an embrace to save themselves.

PM Modi asked the people in Uttar Pradesh to "rid the state of SCAM - S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati", saying they have to choose between development agenda of BJP and those who give shelter to criminals, indulge in vote bank politics and encourage land and mine mafias.

In his over-an-hour-long address in Meerut, he spoke at length about corruption, law and order and nepotism allegedly prevailing in the state as he sought people's vote for BJP to change the state's fate.

"It is UP which made me the Prime Minister," Modi said, adding that he wanted to repay its debt and that he can do it only with a government that joins hands with the Centre to develop the state unlike the current dispensation which is a "hindrance" in its progress.

Attacking Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said Congress ran a campaign against the Samajwadi Party government and wondered as to what happened that both have now joined hands.

"What happened that overnight they are embracing each those who could not save themselves cannot save UP," he said.