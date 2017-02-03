Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Split in Muslim votes will help BJP, says Mayawati
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 00:37
Bulandshahr (UP): With just a few days left in polling for UP Assembly elecitons, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday warned the Muslim community that any split in their votes would benefit BJP.
"If elected to power, BSP would not let communal riots erupt in the state," Mayawati said addressing a rally in Bulandshahr.
"The BJP government at the Centre was implementing the agenda of RSS," she alleged.
Noteworthy, BSP has given tickets to nearly 100 Muslim candidates in the high-stake UP polls.
BSP workers from nine Assembly constituencies attended the rally.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 00:17
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights