close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

»
﻿

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Split in Muslim votes will help BJP, says Mayawati

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 00:37
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Split in Muslim votes will help BJP, says Mayawati

Bulandshahr (UP): With just a few days left in polling for UP Assembly elecitons, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday warned the Muslim community that any split in their votes would benefit BJP.

"If elected to power, BSP would not let communal riots erupt in the state," Mayawati said addressing a rally in Bulandshahr.

"The BJP government at the Centre was implementing the agenda of RSS," she alleged.

Noteworthy, BSP has given tickets to nearly 100 Muslim candidates in the high-stake UP polls.

BSP workers from nine Assembly constituencies attended the rally.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 00:17

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.