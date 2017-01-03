close
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: 'BJP will win more than 300 seats'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 22:17
Kolkata: With elections around the corner in Uttar Pradesh, Power Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday claimed that his party will win over 300 seats in the crucial polls.

"The BJP will win more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

"In UP the BJP is far ahead. We were aiming for two-third majority even before demonetisation," Piyush Goyal added.

"The latest reports we are getting have given us the confidence that our tally will exceed 300 seats," Goyal told media.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for UP polls soon.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 22:17

