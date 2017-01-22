Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Finally, Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance sealed

Lucknow: After several deliberations and negotiations, Samajwadi Party on Sunday finally sealed the alliance with Congress for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Congress sources say it will get 104-106 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, news agency ANI reported.

However, reports claimed that Congress wanted 110 seats.

Seat details

According to sources, Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party on Sunday decided to contest 298 of the 403 assembly seats and leave 105 to its ally the Congress, party sources said.

This followed a telephone conversation in the morning between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the sources said.

n Saturday, Congress strategist Prashant Kishor flew into Lucknow to meet Chief Minister and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released his party’s manifesto on Sunday.

UP elections

In Uttar Pradesh, which has a 403-member House, polls will be held on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67 constituencies), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 3 (49) and March 8 (40).

The counting will take place on March 11.