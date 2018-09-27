हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sangeet Som

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Sangeet Som's residence attacked, miscreants open fire, hurl hand grenade

The miscreants opened fire and hurled a hand grenade at his residence. 

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Sangeet Som&#039;s residence attacked, miscreants open fire, hurl hand grenade

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som's residence in Uttar Pradesh was attacked on late on Wednesday night by unidentified miscreants. 

The miscreants opened fire and hurled a hand grenade at his residence. According to Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar, the incident took place around 12.45 am on Thursday. A forensic team has been inspecting empty bullet shells found from the spot. A hand grenade was also found.

The firing was aimed at the guard's cabin and the main gate of Som's residence said the police official. The CCTV footage will be investigated by the police, added SSP Kumar.

However, there has been no loss of life or injuries in the incident.

"The security guard told us that it happened around 12.45 am. We've found empty bullet shells from the spot and forensic team is inspecting them. We also found a hand grenade. There's no loss or injury. The firing was aimed at guard's cabin and main gate. We'll investigate the CCTV footage," said SSP Meerut.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Som said, "I have not received any threats. But yes, I had received a call 2 years ago that I will be killed with a grenade."

Tags:
Sangeet SomUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close