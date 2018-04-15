Uttar Pradesh class 10, class 12 board exam results to be declared soon; check results on upmspresults.up.nic.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is slated to release the results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations soon. The results can be checked between April 28 and April 30 on official website upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results can also be checked on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The exact dates for the declaration of the results has not yet been given by the UPMSP. The exams for both class 10 and class 12 boards began on February 6, 2018. While the class 10 board exam ended on February 22, 2018, the intermediate board exam got over on March 12, 2018.

Steps to check class 10 board exam results:

Step 1: Log in to the UP education board's website upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 10 Result on homepage

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and date of birth, click on submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen, and can be downloaded

Steps to check class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Log in to the UP education board's website upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on homepage

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and date of birth, click on submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen, and can be downloaded

In 2017, the results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board examinations were declared on June 8.