Uttar Pradesh class 12 intermediate board results 2018 declared on upmsp.edu.in; check pass percentage and toppers list of UP board exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) on Sunday declared the Class 12 board examination 2018 results on it official website upmsp.edu.in. The pass percentage of boys has been 72.27% and the pass percentage of girls is at 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya have topped the class 12 board examination with 466 marks each, said Awadh Naresh Sharma, member Board of High School & Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. The results are also available on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in., examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Over 29 lakh students who took the class 12 board exams have received the fruits of their hard work. The UP Class 12 Board exams 2018 was held from February 6 to March 12 2018. Over 11 lakh students dropped out of the exams after strict measures to stop cheating and impersonation were introduced.

In order to view their UP Board 12 Inter Result 2018 results, candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit website upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on UP Board 12th Result 2018 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Roll Number and click submit

Step 4: Now, download your result and take a print out for further reference

Candidates can also view their Intermediate Results 2018 on via SMS.

Just type UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

In 2017, 26 lakh students took the exam out of which 82.5 percent students passed the exam.

Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, errors may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of the publishing agency National Informatics Centre (NIC) or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has its head office in Allahabad, the nerve centre of education in the state. It was set up in 1921 by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council as India was under the British rule at that time. BHSIEUP is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination. The first public examination after 10 years education is High School Examination and after the 10+2 stage, there is Intermediate Examination. Prior to 1923, University of Allahabad was the examining body of these two examinations.