Uttar Pradesh, Delhi topped crime list in 2016, says NCRB

New Delhi: While major crimes like rape, kidnappings and abduction rose by 2.6 percent across the country, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi topped the list of states where maximum cases of crimes were reported in the year 2016, according to the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the NCRB, UP was the state where the maximum number of crimes took place last year, while Delhi reported the highest crime rate.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 percent of total Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes reported in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.9 percent), Maharashtra (8.8 percent) and Kerala (8.7 percent), while Delhi reported the highest crime rate, or incidents per 100,000 persons at 974.9 followed by Kerala at 727.6 and Madhya Pradesh at 337.9 against the national average of 233.6.

While Uttar Pradesh reported 4,889 murder cases, the national capital reported nearly 40 percent of rape cases.

These figures were revealed in NCRB's annual publication "Crime in India 2016" which was released by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Uttar Pradesh also saw the highest number of crimes against women with 14.5 percent (49,262 cases) of the total cases.

Delhi reported 33 percent (13,803 cases of the total 41,761 cases in 19 cities with a population above two million) of total crimes against women and was followed by Mumbai at 12.3 percent (5,128 cases).

Overall, rape cases saw an increase of 12.4 percent from 34,651 cases in the country in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest incidence of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5 percent) and 4,816 (12.4 percent) respectively followed by Maharashtra 4,189 (10.7 percent) last year, according to the NCRB data.

The national capital also recorded the highest crime rate of 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2 and reported the highest number of murders - 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 percent), followed by Bengaluru 10.4 percent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 percent (195 cases).

Delhi also reported the highest number of kidnappings and abductions - 5,453 cases (48.3 percent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 percent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 percent) during 2016.

The city reported the highest number of murders -- 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 percent) followed by Bengaluru 10.4 percent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 percent (195 cases).

(With IANS inputs)