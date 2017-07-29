Uttar Pradesh: 'Drunk' cop asks prisoner to buy tobacco- Watch video

New Delhi: In a bizarre yet hysterical video making rounds on the internet, a cop in an inebriated state from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district can be seen walking up to a roadside kiosk and buying tobacco with a prisoner in handcuffs right along with him. Another police personnel was also spotted with the drunk cop. The duo was seen asking the cuffed prisoner to buy liquor, cigarettes and tobacco for them.

Police constables Ravi Kumar Singh Yadav and Rakesh Kumar where taking Raju, an accused, to the district jail after the court hearing. The police constables not only drank alcohol with the accused but also asked him to buy cigarettes and tobacco for them.

The incident throws a light on the security and sincerity of the policemen towards their duty as the accused could have fled from their custody because of their sheer negligence.

The misdeed of the duo was caught on camera of ANI. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Drunk Policeman and prisoner buying tobacco in Uttar Pradesh's Etah (28.7.17) pic.twitter.com/2FJLJdk65i — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2017

(With inputs from ANI)