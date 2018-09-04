हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Flood alert issued across state till September 6, 12 dead in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under heavy rain and a flood-like situation with deaths of more than a score of people being reported so far.

Uttar Pradesh: Flood alert issued across state till September 6, 12 dead in last 24 hours

Lucknow: A flood alert has been issued across Uttar Pradesh till September 6, State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday. As many as 12 deaths have been reported while more than 300 houses have been damaged in the last 24 hours.

Kumar added that the State Disaster Management Authority has provided relief compensation to the affected people.

Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under heavy rain and a flood-like situation with deaths of more than a score of people being reported so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a heavy rain alert over parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours. 

It predicted thundershowers over Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts and adjoining areas.

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel had rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following the heavy showers. Six people were also marooned in a village of Lalitpur district on Sunday morning.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshIMDUP rainUP floods

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close