kumbh mela

Speaking on the hygiene issue during the festival, CM Adityanath said that more than one lakh toilets will be installed.

Uttar Pradesh government focus on Swachh Bharat, to install more than one lakh toilets for Kumbh Mela

Ahead of Allahabad's Kumbh Mela in 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the preparations for the festival has been satisfactory so far and asserted the completion of the work will be over by November 30, 2018.

Speaking on the hygiene issue during the festival, CM Adityanath said that more than one lakh toilets will be installed.

"More than 1,22,000 toilets will be installed for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh. We want to spread the message of Swachh Bharat during Kumbh. Preparations for 2019 Allahabad Kumbh have been satisfactory so far. We will finish all the preparations by 30th November this year," said CM Adityanath.

Earlier this week, the state cabinet sanctioned Rs 550.95 lakh for developing basic infrastructure facilities for pilgrims and saints coming for the Mela. A proposal worth Rs 575.65 lakh was submitted for the construction of basic infrastructure facilities at four places -- Atal Akhara, Sachcha Baba Ashram at Arail, Brahm Nivas Sri Shankaracharya ashram in Alopi Bagh and temple complex in Alopi Bagh, a government spokesman said.
Against the proposal, the cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 550.95 lakh, he said.

The chief minister has also directed the officials concerned to ensure that sewage and other wastes are not discharged in the Ganga river after December 15, in view of the Mela. According to an official release, the chief minister reviewed the work plan for cleaning tributaries of the Ganga, check on drains discharging into the river as well as shifting tanneries in Kanpur. He directed the officials to ensure that no sewage or other wastes are discharged into the Ganga after December 15, it said.

Adityanath directed the officials to complete work on sewage treatment plants according to schedule. Asking the officials to pay special attention on cleanliness and flow of river water, especially in view of the Kumbh Mela, he directed that arrangements be made for availability of adequate water on the main bathing days during the religious congregation in Allahabad. 

The Kumbh Mela will take place from January 14 to March 4, 2019, in Allahabad. Preparations are underway for this mela, for which the union and state governments have allocated a massive budget of Rs 2500 crore.

