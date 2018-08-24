हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh horror: Man stabs brother to death after an argument over pair of jeans in Allahabad

The incident horrifying incident happened on Thursday. A case has been registered.

Lucknow: A man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death following an argument over a pair of jeans. The incident took place in Tharwai area of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad district.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra. He is currently absconding.

The incident horrifying incident happened on Thursday. A case has, meanwhile, been registered.

AllahabadUttar PradeshTharwai

