Uttar Pradesh: Man attempts to sell his child for pregnant wife's treatment; cops assure financial support

Uttar Pradesh

Arvind Banjara, a resident of Barethi Darapur village in Kannauj, had admitted his seven-month pregnant wife Sukhdevi in District Hospital when she developed complications.

In an incident that has created ripples of shock, a resident of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh resorted to selling his child for the treatment of his pregnant wife, police said on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh police had to stop the man from taking the step of selling his child for Rs 25,000. 

The couple has a four-year-old girl Roshni and one-year-old son Jaanu and were about to sell Roshni.

Arvind Banjara, a resident of Barethi Darapur village in Kannauj, had admitted his seven-month pregnant wife Sukhdevi in District Hospital when she developed complications. Doctors apparently asked him to arrange blood for her treatment. 

"In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that if she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn't have money. So, I had no other option, but to sell my child," said Banjara.

Sukhdevi said, "It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment." However, the police stopped the couple from selling their child and assured them full financial support.

"We got to know from people that there is one couple, which is in need for money for treatment and is very disturbed. We heard that they have a three-year-old girl, who they were trying to sell. Later we found out that the woman is suffering from bleeding and need help. Therefore, the Tirwa police station decided to provide full financial aid to the family. We will take care of the whole treatment process. Besides money, we will also provide blood to her if needed," said Tirwa police station SHO Amod Kumar Singh.

