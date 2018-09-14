हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Man forced to take son in e-rickshaw in Banda due to unavailability of ambulance

The patient, who was in a serious condition, was being treated at the Rajkiya Medical College at Banda. The doctors, later on, referred him to the District hospital.

Uttar Pradesh: Man forced to take son in e-rickshaw in Banda due to unavailability of ambulance

In another case of lack in the medical facility, a man was forced to take his ailing child to a hospital in an e-rickshaw in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, following the unavailability of an ambulance, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday.

The patient, who was in a serious condition, was being treated at the Rajkiya Medical College at Banda. The doctors, later on, referred him to the District hospital. However, the Rajkiya Medical College failed to provide an ambulance to ferry the patient.

The family even claimed that they called 108 toll-free number and waited for an hour, but all efforts went in vain. "We did not get the ambulance facility, as a result, we had to carry him on an e-rickshaw. We asked the authority for the same, but did not get any positive response," he said.

In the meantime, the Chief Medical Officer Dr S Kumar, dismissing the allegations said, "We did not receive any information, otherwise we would have arranged it."

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBandaBanda ambulance

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close