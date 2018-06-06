हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: MeT department issues thunderstorm, dust storm warning

The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, dust storm warning in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next week. 

Representational image

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) are likely to witness heavy rains, thunderstorm, and dust storm between Thursday, June 7, to Tuesday, June 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

According to a press bulletin released by IMD Lucknow, thunderstorm/dust storm is likely to occur in Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut and Churk town in Sonbadra district. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

The thunderstorms and dust storms, a frequent in the state in May, has already claimed several lives. At least 15 persons died and nine others injured after a thunderstorm hit across Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha and Sambhal districts of the state last week. The thunderstorm disrupted several trees, electric poles, and hoardings, leaving the residents with commute issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, the weatherman predicted rain and thunderstorms in the districts of Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra and adjoining areas before noon.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Maharashtra`s Mumbai city on Monday night, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services. Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi. According to media reports, services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

Heavy rains were also reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir and northeast states including Mizoram, where 10 people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains.

North Indian states of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana continued to reel under heat wave conditions. Temperatures in Rajasthan's desert city Churu reached a whopping 48.5 degrees Celsius.

Pre-monsoon showers continued to evade north India. The rains will hit these parts within a week, forecasted the weatherman.

 

