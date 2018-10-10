हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sand mining

Uttar Pradesh: Mining officer accuses BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati of thrashing him after demanding money

The BJP MLA blamed Singh of being a corrupt officer. 

Uttar Pradesh: Mining officer accuses BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati of thrashing him after demanding money

In a serious allegation, a sand mining officer of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh has accused a BJP MLA of thrashing him after demanding him to make miners pay the MLA a hefty amount every month.

According to news agency ANI, officer Shailendra Singh alleged that MLA Brijesh Prajapati and his aides beat him up in a closed room at the circuit house on Tuesday after he asked that the miners should pay Prajapati an amount of Rs 25 lakhs per month.

However, refuting the allegations, Prajapati presented a completely different situation, in turn, accusing Singh. He alleged that Singh was asked to reach the circuit house as several e-rickshaw drivers had approached him as they were locked up on false charges.

The BJP MLA blamed Singh of being a corrupt officer. 

Prajapati said, "I called him to circuit house as e-rickshaw drivers approached me that they were locked up on charges of illegal mining when they were taking 1-2 sacks of sand for construction of their home or toilet. He is a corrupt officer and has formed syndicate with illegal miners."

Tags:
Sand miningUttar PradeshSand mining Uttar Pradesh

