Uttar Pradesh: NHRC issues notices after reports of ragging in Allahabad medical college

Allahabad: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Secretary and to Principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Allahabad after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports about ragging in the college. MLNMC is a medical college situated in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

NHRC has issued notices to Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Principal of the college seeking a detailed report in the matter in four weeks. Commission has also sought a report on steps taken against guilty students and officers as well as on measures taken for the safety of students within the college.

The notices come after NHRC took suo motu cognizance of media reports claiming that around 100 students, including boys and girls, have been subjected to inhuman treatment in the name of ragging at MLNMC, Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the issue Allahabad District Magistrate Suhas L. Y. said, "We have got information about ragging incidents through media reports. The college administration has informed that they have received no such complaints, however, taking suo-motu cognizance of the issue, they have started the investigation. The concerned circle officer has also been directed to investigate the case and submit a report. If any violation of the law is found, the action will be initiated."

As per Medical Council of India (Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges/Institutions) Regulations, 2009, Ragging in all its forms shall be totally banned in the entire Medical College/ Institution / University including its departments, constituent units, all its premises (academic, residential, sports, canteen, etc) and the Medical College/Institution / University shall take strict action against those found guilty of ragging and/or of abetting ragging.