close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Uttar Pradesh: Police constable sexually harasses teenage girl, arrested

Her family members lodged an FIR against the constable, the ASP said, adding that they also alleged that her father died of shock after hearing about the incident.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 15:55
Uttar Pradesh: Police constable sexually harasses teenage girl, arrested
Representational image

Ballia: A police constable allegedly sexually harassed a teenage girl in Reoti area here with the family alleging that the father died of shock after coming to know about the incident, police said on Saturday.

Dharam (38), posted at Gopalnagar outpost, was arrested on Saturday. He has also been suspended, ASP Vijaypal Singh said.

The incident occurred last night when the 15-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself.

Dharam allegedly sexually harassed her following which she raised an alarm, he said.

When she raised an alarm, villagers rushed to her help and the constable fled from the spot, the ASP said.

Her family members lodged an FIR against the constable, the ASP said, adding that they also alleged that her father died of shock after hearing about the incident.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshPoliceharassedgirlArrest

From Zee News

Confusion among traders as GST filing site stops functioning
Technology

Confusion among traders as GST filing site stops functionin...

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) joins NDA; Sharad Yadav to approach EC to stake claim over party symbol
Bihar

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) joins NDA; Sharad Yadav to approach...

Apps

Mobile apps to maximize savings for financially healthy hou...

World

Surgut knife attack: Eight hurt, Russia police say terroris...

Kerala yet to submit report on conversions: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir
Kerala

Kerala yet to submit report on conversions: Union Minister...

Spain attacker showed `no sign of radicalisation`: Father
EuropeWorld

Spain attacker showed `no sign of radicalisation`: Father

Uttar Pradesh

Non bailable warrants against two UP BJP MLAs

Sunanda Pushkar death case: HC pulls up Delhi Police for delay in de-sealing Hotel Leela Palace suite
India

Sunanda Pushkar death case: HC pulls up Delhi Police for de...

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017: DAF released; check upsc.gov.in
Education

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017: DAF released;...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?