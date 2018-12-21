UP Police to question Genpact officials after company executive commits suicide over sexual harassment charges

Days after an IT firm executive, who was suspended temporarily over allegations of sexual harassment at workplace, committed suicide in his apartment in Uttar Pradesh, the police is likely to call the company officials on Friday for questioning.

Swaroop Raj, an Assistant vice-president with the company, had been barred by the company from taking any official work pending an inquiry of an internal complaints committee into the allegations of sexual harassment against him by two employees recently. In the purported suicide note, Raj refuted the allegations calling them "baseless" and said he did not "have the courage to face anyone" because people would "look at me with that eye even if I come clean".

The police registered a case against some of the company's employees, including two women who had complained against him, for suicide abetment, officials said Thursday.

“He was terminated from the services over sexual harassment allegations levelled by 2 of his office colleagues,” said Nishank Sharma, circle officer (CO) in Greater Noida.

The body of 35-year-old Swaroop was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife at their residence in a high-rise building in Sector 137 and a purported suicide note was recovered from the scene, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Buddh Nagar said when the police were informed, they reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.

In the note, addressed to his wife, it was written, "I want to let you know how much I love you. I have been accused by two employees of sexual harassment and trust me I didn't do anything. I know the world will understand it, but you and our families should trust me. The allegations are baseless and the entire Genpact will know about it."

"Hence, I don't have the courage to face everyone. I want you to be strong and live your life with whole respect, as your husband has not done anything. I am going as everyone will look at me with that eye even if I come clean (sic)," it read.

Swaroop had joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to the senior post recently, the police said, adding that he had got married two years ago.

Meanwhile, Genpact condoled the demise of Raj but maintained that it would prefer to protect the privacy of its employees and not divulge the details of the complaints which have "serious allegations" and were being investigated by its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"To have a fair, uninfluenced inquiry, he was placed under temporary suspension pending the closure of the inquiry in line with legal requirement and company policy so that (the) ICC could carry out a reasonable investigation into the allegations received from two female employees," a company spokesperson told news agency PTI.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us, as an organisation and as friends and colleagues of the deceased our hearts go out to his family in this time of grief. We implore the public and media to give them the space and dignity they deserve," the spokesperson added.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Surajpur police station Thursday evening on a complaint by the wife of Raj, who has accused some of the Genpact officials of abetting the suicide under Indian Penal Code section 306, a senior police officer said.

"The complaint is against the company's management including the officials of the committee probing the matter and the employees who had accused Raj of sexual harrassment," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st, Nishank Sharma said, adding they now probing the matter.