Uttar Pradesh: Principal asks female student to stop coming to college after complaint of harassment by boy

In an absurd incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, a female student, who complained of harassment by a boy, was asked by the principal of the college to stop coming to the institution, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday.

The girl is in class 11 and a student of Mahatma Gandhi Inter College, Gorakhpur. The Principal, CB Singh, accused the girl of being indisciplined and said that she should not study in the institution and tarnish its image.

"Such indisciplined girls need not study here and tarnish the image of the school," said CB Singh, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Inter College.

A case has been registered against the boy under relevant sections, according to Kushinagar Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh. He added that anti-romeo squads have been formed in the district to patrol the area.

