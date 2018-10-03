हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Rifles looted in attack on policemen in Shamli, 1 constable seriously injured

The men open-fired at a constable and another home guard in Chausana check post, injuring the constable.

Uttar Pradesh: Rifles looted in attack on policemen in Shamli, 1 constable seriously injured

In a shocking incident, two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at two police personnel, seriously injuring one, and looted two service rifles from them in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The men open-fired at a constable and another home guard in Chausana check post, injuring the constable. Inspector-general of Police, Sharad Sachan, said, "The miscreants seized rifles from both the constable and the home guard. The constable has been injured and sent to Meerut for treatment."

The incident occurred Tuesday night on Bidoli road under Jhinjhana Police Station, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Home Guard Sanjay and another police personnel, Sansar Singh, were near the Kamalpur checkpost where they intercepted the bike-borne accused, Tiwari said, adding the two men opened fire at them and looted their rifles.

Home Guard Sanjay was injured and he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition, the CO said.

On receiving information about the incident senior police officers rushed to the spot and a hunt was launched for the accused. 

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close