Uttar Pradesh: Student shoots principal in Bijnor for rusticating him, case filed

Uttar Pradesh

In a fit of rage, the student of a Bijnor district school in Uttar Pradesh shot his principal, for rusticating him, and critically injured him, police said on Thursday. A case has been filed against the student who is currently on the run.

In a fit of rage, the student of a Bijnor district school in Uttar Pradesh shot his principal, for rusticating him, and critically injured him, police said on Thursday. A case has been filed against the student who is currently on the run.

The principal has been seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The fatal incident took place at Sai Inter College in Shahpur Village of Seohara town in Bijnor district. The accused, Dipanshu, a student of Class 10 had earlier been rusticated by the principal for his involvement with hooliganism.

On the day of the incident, the student came to college with his family to get his name back in the college records. The management had even asssured the family by saying that an investigation will be done into the matter after which they left.

However, the accused returned to the school shortly and shot the principal. He immediately disappeared from the crime scene.

On receiving information of the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation in the case.

