Uttar Pradesh: Three killed in firing at Shahjahanpur after altercation between two groups

Uttar Pradesh

At least three people were killed and one was critically injured on Thursday night in a firing between two groups in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The incident happened at the Aawas Vikas Colony around 8:30 pm, police said, adding the firing took place after an altercation between two groups near the Kallu Miyan`s Dargah.

As the firing stopped, four people were seen bleeding profusely. Two brothers identified as Israr and Imran died on the spot while another youth, Musheer, died later, police added.

Another youth Rahul aka Sonu was critically injured. He is being treated at a local medical facility. Musheer is relative of the district Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Tanveer Khan. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chenappa said additional police force has been deployed at the spot and a probe is under way to find the reason behind the killings. He further said that action will be taken against the culprits. Investigation underway.

