Uttar Pradesh will soon become Uttam Pradesh: Subhash Chandra at UP investors summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day UP investors summit in Lucknow. The event, among others, was attended by Rajya Sabha member Subhash Chandra, who expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will surely become ‘Uttam Pradesh’ under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the gathering, Chandra congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government for successful organisation of the summit, saying it would set example for others.

Talking about the steps Essel Group will take in the state in the future, he said, “Essel Group’s investment will generate 54,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh.”

Referring to the vast Zee television network, he further said that “Zee Network caters to 1.4 billion people across the world, bringing to them information as well as entertainment,” adding that it is the second largest network in the world currently.

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, he recalled how MoUs were altered to ensure that projects get completed. “It shows that the intent of the government was not to just sign MoUs, but in fact ensure the success of projects,” he added.