close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women 'Pink' buses to ensure safe travel for women

In a bid to provide safe journey to women passengers,Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch 'Pink' air-conditioned buses, an official said on Monday. As per the reports of IANS, the union government's Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned funds for the 50 buses from its 'Nirbhaya Fund'. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 08:27
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women &#039;Pink&#039; buses to ensure safe travel for women

Lucknow: In a bid to provide safe journey to women passengers,Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch 'Pink' air-conditioned buses, an official said on Monday. As per the reports of IANS, the union government's Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned funds for the 50 buses from its 'Nirbhaya Fund'. 

The staff, including the conductor in these buses, will be women, the official added. A presentation for these buses was made before ministry officials on July 21 by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) authorities.

The ministry has mandated the state government to buy the buses and also to purchase and install CCTV cameras in the other 12,500 buses owned by the UPSRTC.

The 'Pink' buses will have panic buttons installed for emergencies. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Yogi AdityanathPink busesUttar Pradesh

From Zee News

Indians workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34.6%, remittances fall
India

Indians workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34...

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today
India

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman: Security source
World

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman:...

&#039;Sell your wives, if you can&#039;t build toilets&#039;, Bihar&#039;s Aurangabad DM stokes controversy
India

'Sell your wives, if you can't build toilets...

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India&#039;s 1st satellite Aryabhatta, passes away
India

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India's 1st satel...

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly- Read his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi
India

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujara...

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Poll
World

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Po...

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari today
India

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-J...

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukherjee
India

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukhe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens

Congress has a reel issue

DNA Edit | Pranab-da: An unbelievable journey

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately