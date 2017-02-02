Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017: Maoist posters threaten to disrupt polls

Nainital: Posters and pamphlets by suspected Maoists threatening to disrupt the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls emerged near Dhari area in the district today, even as an official's vehicle was set on fire, prompting the administration to put Kumaon division on high alert and step up deployment in the region.

A pamphlet recovered from near the spot where the car was burnt asked people to intensify civil struggle (jana yudhha), SSP Janmejay Khanduri said.

The car belongs to a Tehsildar Magistrate, he said, adding that the pamphlet bore the name of Vijay Pahru who introduced himself as Secretary CPI (Maoist).

Slogans with similar messages threatening the administration with disrupting the poll process and instigating the masses to wage a civil war were also written on walls in the area.

The incident happened at around 2:30 AM near Dhari block, Khanduri said.

The posters and pamphlets have been removed and the wall writings blotted out, he said, adding one company of PAC and fifteen police constables have been deployed in Dhari block to keep a strict vigil on the area.

Kumaon range police has been kept on high alert following the incident, the official added.

The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are slated to be held on February 15.