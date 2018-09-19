हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand assembly

Uttarakhand Assembly passes resolution seeking 'Rashtra Mata' status for cow

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, was moved by state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya and passed.

Uttarakhand Assembly passes resolution seeking &#039;Rashtra Mata&#039; status for cow
Representational image

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution and sought that cow to be given the status of 'rashtra mata' (mother of the nation).

The resolution will, now, be sent to the Centre for its approval.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, was moved by state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya and passed. It got the support of both the Opposition and treasury benches.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Arya claimed that the cow was the "only animal that not only inhales oxygen but also exhales it". The minister also spoke at length about the 'medicinal qualities' of cow urine.

"The cow is treated as an incarnation of motherhood. The cow's milk is scientifically considered the best for newborn after his mother's milk," she said.

Giving the status of 'rashtra mata' to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, Arya added.

(With inputs from PTI)

