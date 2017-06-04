Uttarakhand: Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A suspected Chinese helicopter was sighted flying above Indian territory in Chamoli district, close to Sino-India border.

The helicopter was traced yesterday at around 9.15 a.m.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamoli Tripti Bhatt told ANI, "The helicopter violated Indian airspace for over three to five minutes".

The violation, whether intentional or unintentional, has compelled the authorities to launch an investigation.